Preston North End were backed by 1,214 supporters at Luton Town last weekend.
The Lilywhites took a point away from Kenilworth Road after playing out a drab 0-0 draw against the Hatters - who played their first match under new boss Matt Bloomfield.
Here is our fan gallery from the away end, courtesy of Camera Sport!
1 / 7
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.