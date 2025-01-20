27 photos of the Preston North End faithful at Luton Town with strong away following in 11,540 crowd

By George Hodgson
Published 20th Jan 2025, 10:53 BST

PNE drew 0-0 at Luton Town on Saturday afternoon

Preston North End were backed by 1,214 supporters at Luton Town last weekend.

The Lilywhites took a point away from Kenilworth Road after playing out a drab 0-0 draw against the Hatters - who played their first match under new boss Matt Bloomfield.

Here is our fan gallery from the away end, courtesy of Camera Sport!

1. Fan Gallery: Luton Town 0-0 PNE

CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

Photo Sales

2. Fan Gallery: Luton Town 0-0 PNE

CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

Photo Sales

3. Fan Gallery: Luton Town 0-0 PNE

CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

Photo Sales

4. Fan Gallery: Luton Town 0-0 PNE

CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Luton Town
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice