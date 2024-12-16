15 photos of the Preston North End faithful at Deepdale as 19,508 watch Leeds United clash

By George Hodgson
Published 16th Dec 2024, 09:53 BST

It finished 1-1 between Preston North End and Leeds United on Saturday afternoon

Preston North End supporters were 90 seconds away from watching their team beat Leeds United last weekend.

Brad Potts’ goal, mid way through the first half at Deepdale, looked set to secure back-to-back victories for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

But, in the 93rd minute of the match, a low cross from Dan James cannoned off the heel of PNE man Jack Whatmough - and into the back of the net.

Here is our fan gallery from the game, courtesy of Camera Sport.

