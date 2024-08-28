Preston North End were backed by more than 1,100 away fans on Tuesday night, as Paul Heckingbottom’s side stormed into round three of the Carabao Cup.

Sam Greenwood’s first half brace sent North End on their way to a 5-0 win, in their first ever meeting with Harrogate Town. Milutin Osmajic would steal the show, though, as the Montenegro international netted his second hat-trick for Preston - since signing last summer.