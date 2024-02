Preston North End supporters were treated to a fiercely contested Lancashire derby last weekend - as Ryan Lowe's side came from two-nil down to draw 2-2 with Blackburn Rovers.

Goals from Sammie Szmodics and Sam Gallagher had John Eustace's side in dreamland during the first half. But, North End were on level terms before the break as Robbie Brady pulled one back in style - before Emil Riis forced home from a corner kick on 43 minutes.