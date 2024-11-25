Spot a Preston North End supporter you know in our 18 photos from Derby County clash as 16,646 watch 1-1 draw

By George Hodgson
Published 25th Nov 2024, 05:00 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 08:00 BST

PNE drew 1-1 with Derby County last weekend

Preston North End supporters sat through dreadful weather on Saturday as they watched a 1-1 draw with Derby County at Deepdale.

The deadlock was broken after 23 minutes by on-loan Leeds United man Sam Greenwood, who headed home in style from Andrew Hughes’ cross.

But, the Rams would soon level, through former Blackpool striker Jerry Yates. A free-kick was flicked into PNE’s box and Yates reacted fastest, before sending a diving header into the back of the net.

See if you can spot yourself or someone you know, in our fan gallery from the game!

1. Fan Gallery: PNE 1-1 Derby County

CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

2. Fan Gallery: PNE 1-1 Derby County

CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

3. Fan Gallery: PNE 1-1 Derby County

CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

4. Fan Gallery: PNE 1-1 Derby County

CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Derby County
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice