Preston North End supporters sat through dreadful weather on Saturday as they watched a 1-1 draw with Derby County at Deepdale.
The deadlock was broken after 23 minutes by on-loan Leeds United man Sam Greenwood, who headed home in style from Andrew Hughes’ cross.
But, the Rams would soon level, through former Blackpool striker Jerry Yates. A free-kick was flicked into PNE’s box and Yates reacted fastest, before sending a diving header into the back of the net.
See if you can spot yourself or someone you know, in our fan gallery from the game!
