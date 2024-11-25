Preston North End supporters sat through dreadful weather on Saturday as they watched a 1-1 draw with Derby County at Deepdale.

The deadlock was broken after 23 minutes by on-loan Leeds United man Sam Greenwood, who headed home in style from Andrew Hughes’ cross.

But, the Rams would soon level, through former Blackpool striker Jerry Yates. A free-kick was flicked into PNE’s box and Yates reacted fastest, before sending a diving header into the back of the net.

See if you can spot yourself or someone you know, in our fan gallery from the game!