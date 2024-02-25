Preston North End were backed by just shy of 1,000 away fans in Friday night's win over Coventry City - and those who battled through the M6 traffic were not let down.

Ryan Lowe's side tore the Sky Blues apart in the first half, scoring all three of their goals. Emil Riis broke the deadlock inside a minute, before Will Keane took his tally to 12 for the season - on 20 minutes. Bobby Thomas then put the ball into his own net from a low Riis cross.