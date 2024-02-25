News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

15 great photos of the Preston North End faithful at Coventry City for massive win

Emil Riis and Will Keane were on the score sheet in Friday's 0-3 win

By George Hodgson
Published 25th Feb 2024, 11:46 GMT
Updated 25th Feb 2024, 11:57 GMT

Preston North End were backed by just shy of 1,000 away fans in Friday night's win over Coventry City - and those who battled through the M6 traffic were not let down.

Ryan Lowe's side tore the Sky Blues apart in the first half, scoring all three of their goals. Emil Riis broke the deadlock inside a minute, before Will Keane took his tally to 12 for the season - on 20 minutes. Bobby Thomas then put the ball into his own net from a low Riis cross.

Here is our fan gallery from Friday night's away end!

1. Fan Gallery: Coventry 0-3 PNE

Photo Sales

2. Fan Gallery: Coventry 0-3 PNE

Photo Sales

3. Fan Gallery: Coventry 0-3 PNE

Photo Sales

4. Fan Gallery: Coventry 0-3 PNE

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Coventry City