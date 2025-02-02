Preston North End were backed by more than 6,500 away fans at Blackburn Rovers on Friday.
The Lilywhites were not able to add to their recent positive record at Ewood Park, though, as the home side ran out 2-1 winners. Makhtar Gueye and Todd Cantwell scored the goals for John Eustace’s side before Brad Potts pulled one back for PNE late in the day.
On the following, PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “Yeah, they were unreal. They're the ones who should be expecting better (decisions) as well. We've had too many of them and the lads will know I'm pretty honest on how we play and focus on what we do. But the fans are paying their money to come to the games... when the game's not decided by us, it's not good.”
Here is our gallery of North End supporters, courtesy of Camera Sport!
