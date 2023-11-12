19 brilliant photos as 5,789 Preston North End away fans watch win at Blackburn Rovers
Ryan Lowe's men were backed by a huge away following at Ewood Park in Friday night's win
Preston North End were backed by almost 6,000 away fans in Friday night's 1-2 win at Blackburn Rovers.
Liam Lindsay scored a 90th minute winner in front of the Brian Douglas Darwen End, where PNE supporters went berserk as the Scottish defender headed home. Alan Browne had broken the deadlock in style during the first half, before Sam Szmodics equalised on 49 minutes.
Here are our best fan photos from the clash, captured by Camera Sport.
1 / 5