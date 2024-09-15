Preston North End’s away supporters rallied behind the team in the closing stages of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough.
The Lilywhites took a hard earned point back to Lancashire, with Mads Frokjaer having equalised just before the break for Paul Heckingbottom’s team. PNE were pegged back on 16 minutes when Tommy Conway ran through on goal and slotted home, but North End battled from behind and ensured they came away with a result - in the first game post-international break.
Here is our fan gallery from the Riverside!
