Just shy of 500 Preston North End fans made the long trek to Norwich City for Saturday's 0-0 draw at Carrow Road.

The Lilywhites faithful made themselves heard in Norfolk, as Ryan Lowe's men took a point back up the road and stopped their losing rot. On the support, PNE's boss said: "Amazing, thank you. The support is unquestionable as always. The away fans are different class. There was a lot of young kids there.

"There was a young lad who was the mascot today who came all the way with his dad last night, we went over and signed a shirt for him – brilliant. The usual crowd who are usually singing for us [were there] and they kept going right the way through. They kept rallying the lads on, so a big thank you and safe travels home.”

Midfielder Ben Whiteman added: "Unbelievable support. It’s sort of a marathon to get here, so to spend their hard-earned money coming here and supporting us is unbelievable. The lads do really appreciate it and we can hear them at the end and they gave us a warm send-off. We thank them for coming and hopefully we can start repaying them with some performances and results.”