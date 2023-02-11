Preston North End play Burnley this afternoon in a Lancashire derby in the Championship.

Ryan Lowe’s side will be looking to end Burnley’s nine-game winning run, with the Clarets currently sitting top of the league.

PNE are one of the best away sides in the league however and will be hoping to continue their fine run on their travels in East Lancashire.

There is a sellout away following at Turf Moor today, of 2,275, and we snapped a few pictures of the Lilywhites faithful arriving.

