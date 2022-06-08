Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Preston North End’s preparations for next season are well underway, with the club announcing their third pre-season friendly so far.

The Lilywhites will host Heart of Midlothian to Deepdale on Wednesday 20th July, with a 7:45pm kick-off.

Hearts will certainly be a tough opponent for Ryan Lowe’s side after finishing third in the Scottish Premiership last season, qualifying for a spot in Europe.

Ticket details for the fixture will be confirmed at a later date.

Preston’s pre-season schedule so far consists of matches against Bamber Bridge (A), Accrington Stanley (A) and Hearts (H).

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Terriers set to snap up Midlands striker Huddersfield Town have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Solihull Moors striker Kyle Hudlin. The 21-year-old will become a free agent this month after scoring against Grimsby Town in the play-off final last week. (Football League World)

2. Boro in talks with Newcastle United attacker Middlesbrough are reportedly in talks to sign Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle. The 32-year-old only made eight Premier League appearances last season, but scored 24 goals the last time he was in the Championship. (The 72)

3. Tigers failed in attempt to snap up West Brom signing Hull City reportedly missed out on a deal to sign John Swift after holding talks with the midfielder before he opted to join West Brom.The 26-year-old surprised fans by moving to The Hawthorns despite being linked with a number of top clubs. (Hull Live)

4. Watford linked with League Two Player of the Season Watford are reportedly keen on signing Forest Green Rovers' Kane Wilson, with new boss Rob Edwards looking to reunite with the defender at Vicarage Road. Birmingham City are another club targeting the 22-year-old. (Birmingham Live)