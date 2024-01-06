6,000 Preston North End fans heading to Chelsea warned of M6 motorway closure with delays expected
Preston North End face Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup today
Preston North End fans heading south for today's FA Cup third-round tie against Chelsea are being warned of a closure on a section of the M6.
A lorry hit a motorway bridge between junctions 17 and 16 between Sandbach and Crewe at around 6am this morning, forcing traffic to stop. Diversions are currently operating as a clean up operation continues, after the lorry's load ended up on all lanes of the southbound carriageway.
At present, drivers can expect to add between 40 minutes to an hour onto their journeys, with diversions taking motorists via Congleton and Stoke. Traffic is reportedly moving slowly but freely.
6,000 Preston fans are set to travel to London as Ryan Lowe's side look to cause at upset at Premier League Chelsea. Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 5.30pm.