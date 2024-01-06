Preston North End face Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup today

Up to 6,000 Preston North End fans are expected to travel to Stamford Bridge for the Lilywhites' FA Cup third-round game against Chelsea

Preston North End fans heading south for today's FA Cup third-round tie against Chelsea are being warned of a closure on a section of the M6.

A lorry hit a motorway bridge between junctions 17 and 16 between Sandbach and Crewe at around 6am this morning, forcing traffic to stop. Diversions are currently operating as a clean up operation continues, after the lorry's load ended up on all lanes of the southbound carriageway.

At present, drivers can expect to add between 40 minutes to an hour onto their journeys, with diversions taking motorists via Congleton and Stoke. Traffic is reportedly moving slowly but freely.