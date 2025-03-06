Man United and Wolves stars beaten to award by Preston North End man after 'glorious' moment
Preston North End wide man Robbie Brady has won Mitre Sports Goal of the Round in the FA Cup.
The Irishman was up against Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Wolves’ Matheus Cunha and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Danny Welbeck for the award. But, it’s Republic of Ireland international Brady who has come out on top.
Fernandes struck a magnificent equaliser for United against Fulham, but Ruben Amorim’s side were ultimately beaten on penalties. Cunha’s thunderbolt at Bournemouth was also in defeat, but Welbeck’s delicate finish was the match winner for the Seagulls at Newcastle.
Brady picked a terrific time to score his second PNE goal, last Saturday. The 33-year-old whipped in a wonderful free-kick to break the deadlock against Lancashire rivals - and his former club - Burnley. Paul Heckingbottom’s side went on to win the tie 3-0 and earn a quarter-final at home to Aston Villa.
On the strike, which he did not celebrate, Brady said: “It was a nice feeling.. You know when you hit it well and you've got a chance. Lucky enough, it went in... delighted to help the team.
“It felt great inside but I was at Burnley for a long time and really enjoyed my time there. So, just a little bit of respect. But I'm not going to say I didn't enjoy it.”
As mentioned, North End have set up a home QF against Unai Emery’s side - it is the first time for 59 years Preston have reached the last eight of the competition. Brighton host Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace head to Fulham and it’s Bournemouth versus Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium.
