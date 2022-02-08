Preston North End expect to have Brad Potts ready for action

Although Potts’ energy levels dipped in the second half on Saturday, PNE boss Lowe says the wing-back’s substitution was more of a tactical one.

Ali McCann was switched from midfield to take over from Potts, with Daniel Johnson brought off the bench to play in the middle.

Lowe said: “That change was tactical. Pottsy wasn’t feeling too well at half-time to be fair to him.

Preston North End wing-back Brad Potts

“He actually said to me when he came off he felt fine.

“I don’t know if it was just a lack of sugars or something.

“It was mainly tactical, we wanted to get DJ on the pitch to retain the ball.

“We pushed Ali out there to counter their wing-back who was getting up and down a little bit.

“Ali going out there matched his energy while DJ coming on brought us some calmness on the ball.

“There’s flexibility in the squad, they are all good footballers.

“Ali is certainly a very good footballer, with his energy, commitment and desire.

“He helped us by changing position and stopping their wing-back getting up the pitch.”

Potts has become Lowe’s first pick at right wing-back, moving there from his more familiar midfield role.

He first played there at Stoke on January 3 and has started every game since, bar the defeat at Swansea when he was injured.

Lowe was pleased to get Johnson back in one piece after his stint of international duty with Jamaica.

The creative midfielder missed three PNE games while with the Reggae Boyz who were completing their World Cup qualifying group.

With him only landing back in England on Friday, Lowe says it wasn’t feasible to start him at Hull.

But he will certainly be in with a shout of starting the Huddersfield game.

Said Lowe: “It’s nice to have DJ back because you want all your good players available.

“He flew through the night and landed back on Friday morning so I couldn’t just thrust him right back into a Championship game could I?

“We didn’t want him pulling muscles after a long flight and all the travel.

“Even when he came on at Hull for 20 minutes or whatever it was, his chest was burning.

“You’ve always got to try and do right by the players, make sure you use them properly.