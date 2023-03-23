Sinclair is currently at Bristol Rovers, the club he started his playing days at when he made his first team debut for the Gas at just 15, after his departure from Deepdale in the summer.

The 33-year-old has accomplished a lot since leaving Rovers for Chelsea and that move to the capital opened his eyes to many things, including the way he looked after his body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surrounded by the likes of Frank Lampard, John Terry and Didier Drogba under the management of Jose Mourinho, Sinclair’s eyes were opened to what it took to become a top level, elite footballer.

Scott Sinclair celebrates scoring for PNE

He made the decision then to stop drinking, something he kept up until this summer after his release from PNE – a season where he didn’t score a league goal across 23 appearances – where he allowed himself a little more leniency.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: "Nothing mad. I'd been teetotal my whole career. I made those sacrifices. Even after scoring a hat-trick in the play-off final, I didn't have a drink. On my birthdays, I didn't drink and ate the right things. So I thought I'd have a drink with my mates."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goals have returned now for Sinclair, who has six for Joey Barton’s side so far in this campaign. He initally signed a short term deal at the Memorial Ground, signing in October until January, but has since penned an 18-month-deal to see him beyond this campaign.

The forward has been a success at most sides he has played for, even at PNE where he did not score with the regularity many may have hoped for, he still finished one of his two full seasons at the club as their top scorer.

He made his name at Swansea City in his early 20s after a move from Chelsea, before signing for Manchester City and reaching God-like status at Celtic as he helped them secure the treble-treble under Brendan Rodgers, eventually departing Celtic Park for PR1.

Now Sinclair is looking up, playing in League One with Rovers, and has himself set on many more years in his career and a possible reunion with North End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It goes too quick because you're young and in the moment, always striving for more. You want to be further ahead. You want to play higher up. You want to play week in, week out. To be at the top, to stay at the top. You want more trophies. Always pushing. Never satisfied.

"When you're older, you look back and you're telling the young players how it was in your day and thinking, 'what a time that was, I should've enjoyed it a bit more' so I'd say, 'relax and enjoy the moment and don't be rushing off to where you think you want to be'.