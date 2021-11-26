Preston North End exclusive player column: Daniel Iversen on the saves he made at Middlesbrough and the task ahead against Fulham

Getting three points after a couple of defeats was important and the aim is to follow that up with more victories.

I had a few saves to make at the Riverside Stadium but as I always say when that happens, I’m just doing my job and that is what a keeper is in the team for.

I’m there to do whatever I can to keep the ball out of the net and on Tuesday night that helped us get the win.

Preston North End goalkeeper Daniel Iversen

Sometimes you need a bit of luck or fortune to help you make a save.

In the second half there was a shot which deflected off Sepp van den Berg and went towards goal.

The ball hit me on the top of my arm and that was enough to take it against the bar rather than land in the back of the net.

When you get a deflection like that, you just want to get any part of your body on it and hope for the best.

Later in the game the boys did the business at the other end of the pitch to win us the game.

It was great to see Ched Evans score the equaliser because he’d been out with an injury for quite a long time and this was his first game back.

We’ve got used to seeing Emil Riis scoring goals this season and again he came up with the winner.

Emil has become such an important player for us and all aspects of his game have got better.

When we were 2-1 up, him and Ched held the ball up very well and kept it at the other end of the pitch – taking it into the corners.

It was a night to be enjoyed but quickly we had to get back to work and start focusing on playing Fulham on Saturday.

The build-up to the game will be slightly different because it starts at 12.30pm rather than 3pm which is what we are used to.

It will mean eating pasta and chicken as a pre-match meal at 9am which isn’t the best but has to be done.

I’ll have a bigger meal the night before so that I can build up the energy levels.

I’m not that far away from having been on loan here at Preston for a year and it’s crazy how quickly the time has gone – it’s flown by.

I feel a much better player now than I did in January when I first signed.

This time last year, I was on loan in Belgium and not playing that much.

In Belgium it was one game a week and lots of time on the training pitch, a lot different to over here.

I much prefer how it is in the Championship, a game most midweeks and again on a Saturday.

Yes, it is a demanding schedule but you get lots of experience in quite a short space of time.

We actually have a run of Saturday-to-Saturday games now before things get busy again at Christmas.

Someone who has helped my development here is Mike Pollitt our keeper coach. I work with him every training session and he’s a great person to be with.

I’ve learned so much from him and what was a big advantage when I joined was that I’d worked with Polly before at Rotherham.