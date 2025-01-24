Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 66-year-old led PNE to the Championship Play-Offs in 2009

Former Preston North End bosses David Moyes and Alan Irvine have linked up at Everton, with the latter appointed as assistant manager.

Irvine has worked in the role before, firstly during Moyes’ first stint as the Toffees’ boss as well as his time at West Ham United. The Scotsman’s return to Everton was confirmed following Sean Dyche’s dismissal at the start of January.

Moyes tasted defeat in match one against Aston Villa but then led Everton to a crucial 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur, at Goodison Park last weekend. Charlie Adam, most recently manager of Fleetwood Town, has also been brought in as Moyes’ set-piece coach.

Alan Irvine at PNE | LEP

Speaking to the club’s official media channels, Moyes said: "I'm delighted to have been able to add Alan and Charlie to our coaching staff. Obviously, Alan is somebody who I have known for a very long time and have tremendous respect for.

“His knowledge of the game, as well as his understanding of what is required at Everton – a club that means a lot to both of us – will be invaluable.”

Irvine took over as North End boss in November 2007 in what was his first job in management. He led the Lilywhites to the Championship play-off semi-finals in 2009. But, PNE were beaten by Sheffield United over two legs.

His time in charge of Preston came to an end later that year following a poor run of results. Irvine went on to have stints in charge of Sheffield Wednesday, West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City - the latter on an interim basis.

Moyes preceded Irvine as North End manager by almost nine years, after bringing his playing days to an end at Deepdale in 1998. The 61-year-old guided PNE to promotion from the third-tier at the turn of the century, before bringing North End to the cusp of the Premier League. However, PNE lost out to Bolton Wanderers in the 2001 Play-Off final.

Irvine’s first game back with the Toffees will be away to Brighton this weekend. As a player Irvine spent three years with Everton in the 1980’s, making 79 appearances and scoring four goals.