Emil Riis

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is keeping an eye on the workload of Emil Riis - but doesn't see dropping the Dane as an option right now.

Riis returned from the first major injury of his career, in late December. PNE's 2021/22 top scorer suffered an anterior cruciate ligament blow back in January 2023 and spent almost a full year on the sidelines.

Since returning, the striker has formed a dangerous partnership with Will Keane. Riis has looked strong, while contributing four goals and three assists in 11 league outings. Lowe had suggested that the Dane will need to be protected, but for now, he's keen to keep Riis going.

"He is alright physically and mentally, he is fine," said Lowe. "At some point, he is going to have a dip isn't he? So, at some point we will have to have a look at him and be careful with him. But, I think I would get terrorised if I didn't play him! So, it's a bit of a catch 22. We will analyse him over the next few weeks. We have been giving him some extra down days and time.