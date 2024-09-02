Preston North End's Emil Riis | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

PNE striker opened his account for the season at Oxford United

It was a bittersweet afternoon at the Kassam Stadium for Preston North End striker Emil Riis.

The Dane slammed home his first goal of the season, after just three minutes against Oxford United, but then saw PNE throw away their lead and fall to a 3-1 defeat. Riis was pleased to be given the nod again by new boss Paul Heckingbottom, after fellow front man Milutin Osmajic had scored a hat-trick in midweek.

There was an eagerness to reward the manager’s faith in him, and things couldn’t have started much better for the number nine. However, the feeling post-match was ultimately one of frustration - and Riis now knows the upcoming fortnight will be hugely important.

“There has been a lot of stuff coming across, but it’s been good to bring it into smaller bits and take one thing at a time,” said the striker. “There will still be a lot more to learn, so that’s what we’ll be doing for the next two weeks. He wants me to stay a lot more central and always stay in the box, because that is where I’ll score my goals and help the team - so that’s been the main focus so far. I was happy to impact the game with a goal and it’s good for the confidence.

“To remove that zero is always great, so I am just happy to be off the mark now - definitely. We are going to have to come in and be ready to learn, so it will be interesting. I think we’d usually have a week off, so normally I’d go home and enjoy seeing friends and family. That’s normally what I’d be doing, but it’s understandable when there’s a new manager - we have to be in because there’s a lot to learn. I’m looking forward to it.”

The 26-year-old has welcomed another Dane into the group this summer, with Jeppe Okkels signed from FC Utrecht on a permanent basis. The powerful winger has made a handful of appearances so far, with his one start coming away to Harrogate Town in the Carabao Cup. Riis has made sure the new recruit feels welcomed at Preston and is excited to see what he can bring to the table.

“I think it’s great for him to have a lot of Danish lads,” said Riis. “Stefan also speaks Danish, so there are four of us in the changing room now and it’s always fun. We’ve got a small group - the English lads are sometimes telling us to talk in English! But yeah, it’s good to have. I haven’t seen him for the last couple of years, but when he was playing in Denmark I really liked him. A forward player, so I’m looking forward to seeing how he is.”

Right now, Riis admits his contract situation is at the back of his mind. The forward last extended his deal in October 2021, until the summer of 2025. The £1.2million recruit has 30 goals to his name at Championship level and would no doubt have suitors, both domestically and overseas, were he to be available on a free transfer next year. For the time being, though, his focus is very much on football.

When asked if it’s something he’s thinking about yet, Riis said: “No, obviously there are a lot of things going on now, so I am just focusing on learning all the new stuff and doing the best I can. We’ll have to see.”