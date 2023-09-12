Preston North End EA Sports FC 24 player ratings have apparently been leaked, and there’s a few decisions that will raise a few eyebrows amongst the fanbase.

FIFA is no more, as the iconic EA Sports game ended their association with the governing body, and it has now rebranded to FC 24. It is the first time in 30-years that the name of the game has changed, but fear not as you’ll be able to play as Preston in their entirety. The correct home, away and goalkeepers will be on there but unfortunately there is no Deepdale, as that is usually reserved for teams in the Premier League, though Fratton Park was on there before.

Ryan Lowe's side currently sit top of the Championship table with four wins and a draw but unfortunately performances this season don't count for anything in Ultimate Team, though if you want to do a Career Mode, there's a good chance these ratings will be higher.

The ratings for players on Ultimate Team is usually collated by someone who nominates themselves to cover Preston, and provide information to EA Sports, and so this is likely to be an expert opinion that is mixed in by what the Canadian company deems fair.

Some players have received some harsh rating drops, including former Everton midfielder Ryan Ledson, who has dropped down four as well as Patrick Bauer. At the opposite end of that, defender Jordan Storey had the biggest rating increase, and at least that is something to celebrate.

Below are all the players that are registered with Preston’s first-team, and their specific ratings. Flick through the pages to see who was given what rating, with our article beginning with the lowest rated and finishing with those who are ranked the best. The ratings also include the difference from what they had been given in FIFA 23.

*Please note that the official ratings are yet to be confirmed, and will be published by EA Sports when the EA FC 24 companion app for Ultimate Team launches later this month. Ratings are provided by the FUTScores Database, and are not 100% confirmed, and could be subject to change.

