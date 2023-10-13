News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End EA FC 24 player faces revealed with some bizarre but Potts spot on

Here's what every Preston North End player that features on EA FC 24 looks like, with some questionable lookers.

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:55 BST

EA FC 24 has been out for nearly a month now, and fans of Preston North End have been playing as their heroes in the virtual reality world.

FC 24, which was re-branded from the popular FIFA franchise, allows fans to control players such as Brad Potts, Alan Browne, Freddie Woodman and co. It tries to be as realistic as it can be and last month’s player ratings were generated via numerous contributors - who provided their opinions regarding the best players within squads.

You obviously want to play with those players you watch every week, in real life. And with us now in 2023, you'd expect them to look extremely similar in the game. But, sometimes that isn't the case. The Championship isn't a priority to the game makers, as they have so many leagues to cover. Top tier divisions - such as the Premier League and La Liga - are prioritised due to full licencing.

As a result, not all Championship players are face scanned. For the lucky ones who are, it's probably because they were once on the books of a Premier League or big European team. It does lead to some hilarious results however - as you could be playing a game as PNE, but not remotely recognising several players.

Club captain Alan Browne is one player that looks very different to how he does in real life, whilst Montenegro star Milutin Osmajic looks hard as nails. Flick through below, to see how all the members of the Preston squad look in FC 24. Feel free to tell us who you think looks bang on, and who could do with some work.

*All pictures are courtesy of EA SPORTS.

