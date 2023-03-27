Preston North End duo in action over the weekend with debut Republic of Ireland goal and draw against Mexico

They had differing fortunes but neither tasted defeat, with Cannon scoring on his debut for the Republic of Ireland U21s. His side fell behind but came behind to beat Iceland U21s 2-1, with the North End striker levelling things up.

Cannon’s debut was much anticipated by those in Ireland, after grabbing the headlines at Deepdale and having the pedigree of coming through the ranks at Premier League side Everton. Only seven of the 22 men selected by U21s boss John Crawford had played at that level before, but Cannon justified his start by netting after 23 minutes, stealing away from the defence to calmly finish.

Ireland were reduced to 10 not long after their equaliser, with Cannon still going on to play 75 minutes.

Daniel Johnson (left) alongside teammates after Bobby Decordova-Reid's opening goal

Speaking about the game, Ireland U21s boss John Crawford said: “We had to manage the sending off. We went in at half-time one all and against a team with four senior internationals so we knew it was going to be a challenge. We went a goal down, we concede again but it was ruled out and we had to get back to the basics. The players showed character, Irish pride, Irish passion and I thought in the second half we were exceptional. I said it to the boys at the start of the week I was excited by them and they didn’t let me down

“We had 6,000 plus in the stadium today – for a friendly – and it’s about inspiring those fans. I want to thank them for their amazing support and I’m delighted for them, the players and the staff.”

Elsewhere, Johnson and Jamaica secured a 2-2 draw with Mexico, North End’s no.10 playing 83 minutes.

The Reggae Boyz took the lead through a stunning volley from Fulham’s Bobby Decordova-Reid before the home side levelled, Jamaica going in front through an own goal before Napoli’s Hirving Lozano scored a penalty after Ravel Morrison’s foul.

Cannon and Johnson will now return home to PNE, with the pair having just one game over the international break.