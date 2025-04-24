Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Holmes departed PNE for Houston Dyanmo this year

Former Preston North End man Duane Holmes has been reprimanded by for breaching the FA’s Anti-Doping Regulations.

The 30-year-old left the Lilywhites earlier this calendar year to join MLS club Houston Dynamo. Holmes had suffered a serious injury in February and, with his contract at Deepdale expiring in the summer, PNE did not stand in the way of his opportunity to head to the United States.

Now, it has come to light that Holmes was sanctioned by the Football Association following a positive test for salbutamol on July 15, 2024. The midfielder had provided an out-of-competition urine sample to UK Anti-Doping officials.

The Football Association’s statement read: ‘As outlined in the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List, salbutamol is always classified as a prohibited substance unless taken by inhalation up to a certain threshold.

‘Duane Holmes was subsequently charged by The FA for breaches of its Anti-Doping Regulations. He admitted to this, and he also accepted the use of salbutamol and its presence in his system. The player has suffered from asthma since he was a child, and The FA did not contend that these breaches were intentional.

‘The Regulatory Commission found that Duane Holmes had no significant fault or negligence and that the degree of fault on his part was at the lowest end of the scale.’ The written reasons for those decisions can be accessed and read in full.