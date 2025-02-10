The PNE midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has praised the recent impact of Duane Holmes.

The American, who is out of contract this summer at Deepdale, made a positive contribution off the bench at Blackburn Rovers and then stood out in last weekend’s FA Cup clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

Holmes, who signed for Preston in the summer of 2023, has only started five league games this season and a further five in cup competitions. He has, though, made 34 appearances in total this campaign.

Duane Holmes | CameraSport - Ian Cook

“He was involved in most of our best moments, which was great,” said Heckingbottom after the penalty shootout win over Wycombe. “He came on at Blackburn and for me, he was arguably the most productive player - and Steffy (Stefan Thordarson).

“So yeah, he's been a very good impact for us. It's not what anyone wants, as a label, to be coming on and being an impact player.

“But I see it, as with one or two other players as well, I've been really pleased just with the fact they help us win games... or they help us see games out if we are winning. He's been part of that and really successful doing that.”

“That’s what I want from every player.”

On whether Holmes has been frustrated at all this season, Heckingbottom added: “Everyone's frustrated with not playing. I think I'm honest enough with the players to not treat everyone the same and yes, I know Duane wants to play more.

“Everyone who's not playing wants to play more but the thing is you can only pick 11 at any one time and everyone's had opportunities now. We can always do more... myself, the staff, same with the players.

“When I'm on about the consistency of Ali (McCann), that's what I want from every player. When you are getting that, it's difficult to leave them out.”

Holmes has scored six goals and assisted eight in his 71 appearances for Preston. The American’s one strike this season came against upcoming opponents Norwich City, in the 2-2 draw at Deepdale.