Preston North End drawn against beaten Championship play-off finalists Huddersfield Town in first round of Carabao Cup

One of the last games to be drawn, the Lilywhites face a relatively short trip to Yorkshire to try to book themselves into the second round.

The game will take place on either August 9 or August 10, two games into their Championship season.

Last season, PNE faced Mansfield Town in the first round before seeing off Morecambe and Cheltenham Town – setting up a tie with Merseyside giants Liverpool.

Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg vies for possession with Preston North End's Daniel Johnson.

The cup competition was a good source of confidence and results for the Lilywhites at the start of last season, as they struggled to find form, and is also important to get minutes into players that had not yet got many as the season opened.