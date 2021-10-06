Preston North End 'disappointed' with Blackpool ticket allocation and it could hit away numbers for Deepdale return later in the season

And the Lilywhites have said they will consult with their fans before making a decision on how many tickets will be given to the Seasiders for the reverse fixture in March.

North End were allocated 2,200 tickets for a section of the East Stand at Bloomfield Road for the Championship meeting on Saturday,, October 23.

Those were quickly snapped up by ambassadors and then season card holders with 280 loyalty points.

The East Stand at Blackpool's Bloomfield Road in which Preston North End fans will be housed

Other clubs have had bigger away allocations at Blackpool this season, most recently Blackburn Rovers who were given 3,100 tickets last Saturday.

The 800 extra seats for the bigger allocation were on Tuesday put on sale by Blackpool to their own fans.

It will mean supporters of both clubs being in the same stand with only a small segregation area and the Press box in between.

On Wednesday afternoon, North End released a statement on the situation after a flood of complaints from PNE fans on social media.

The statement read: "We echo the disappointment being expressed by our supporters with regard to the away ticket allocation for our upcoming match at Bloomfield Road.

"We have been in regular dialogue with the police and Blackpool Football Club imploring them to give a similar away allocation to us as they had given in recent weeks to Barnsley and Blackburn.

"Ultimately we recognise that it is Blackpool’s home fixture, at their stadium and that they have every right to determine ticketing policy for this match.

"Yesterday’s news of an additional release of 800 tickets to home fans in the same stand as our supporters raises real concerns, primarily about safety, particularly given the concerns previously raised by the authorities regarding our allocation for this fixture.

"Every supporter of every football club deserves the right to watch their team in a safe environment and with the expectation that they can arrive, watch the game and leave without any fear to their wellbeing.

"We have expressed our concerns to Lancashire Police this morning and await their response.

"We note our supporters’ comments about reciprocal arrangements for the return fixture at Deepdale next March.

"We will take all factors into account and will consult with our supporters before coming to a final decision regarding ticketing for this fixture.

"In the meantime we implore supporters of both clubs to enjoy the game at Bloomfield Road, show your passion for your team but do nothing that could impact on any individual’s safety."

North End and Blackpool have not met since August 2013 when Tom Clarke's late goal settled a League Cup clash at Deepdale.

The game later this month will be PNE's first visit to Bloomfield Road since November 2009.