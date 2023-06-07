Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale clarifies club's contract situation with one more deal set to be announced

One of those is Robbie Brady, whose new deal was announced on Tuesday, with another player having agreed terms, one have ‘niceties’ sorted and another still in talks.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, Ridsdale said: “Two are resolved, and we will be making announcements in the next day or so, two have signed. A third we've agreed personal terms and we're just trying to sort out some other niceties which are adding complications that I've never seen before, to whether or not that goes ahead or not.

"The fourth, I'm not quite sure where we are other than we're still talking. Despite what others have said in the press, to my knowledge. none of those players have determined to go elsewhere or indeed sign elsewhere.”

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe (right) with club director Peter Ridsdale before the match at QPR

PNE had six players out of contract going into the summer Matthew Olosunde was announced to be departing when the retained list was released, with Ben Woodburn’s contract extension in his contract triggered.

Brady has now signed on until 2025, with Greg Cunningham, Josh Onomah and Daniel Johnson’s futures still to be resolved fully.

Ridsdale is pleased with the business that the club have done so far but admits things haven’t been as easy to sort this summer as they have in previous years, working to try and bring the wage bill into line with what the club currently want.

He said: “We wouldn't offer them contracts if we didn't want them so of course we're delighted. We're trying to get the pay structure into something that works for us going forward and gives us the room to bring in players that we need to add from outside.

"It hasn't been as straightforward as it has in the past. In certain cases, salaries have drifted and perhaps we're trying to put them more into line with what we can afford and what the market's paying today.