Fernandez joined Preston last summer, his first loan away from parent club Manchester United, and went on to win the Young Player of the Year award. Cannon joined in January and nearly left with the top scorer award, netting eight times since the turn of the year – also in his first loan away from his parent club, Everton.

Due to their impressive performances, there have been calls from supporters to see the two bright young talents back, with Ridsdale making it clear that it’s what PNE would like to do.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, he said: “My understanding, and I cannot speak for Everton, is that in an ideal world they would want to loan him again. He's only 20-years-old and they think he has a huge future ahead, they think he'll play some part in the future but I think they think that another loan would benefit him.

Preston North End's Tom Cannon (right) celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Blackpool with team-mate Alvaro Fernandez

"Our reaction was just to say what is the situation with him and we would like him at Preston North End. We're in their hands. He's not our player and I talk about him only because he was here last season and everyone would want him here again and I believe he would like to come.”

Ridsdale has spent recent weekends at the play-off finals and the FA Cup final, in part to try and make ways in securing bright talent for next season.

But, as is the nature of the beast with loan players, despite improving them and giving them the opportunity to play in the Championship, North End may not benefit from the time they invested in the pair last term.

Ridsdale said: “I don't think I could find anyone who wouldn't (want Fernandez back). Of course we would. He was a massive hit. It's frustrating sometimes but that is life, that you go into the loan market and if it works then we get criticised because they have to go back and if it doesn't work they forget that actually it was a short term investment to have a look.

"Both in Tom and Alvaro's case I think everyone would say they were massive hits for PNE last year and of course we would love to see them back.