For those somehow unaware, Cameron Archer is very unlikely to return to Deepdale this winter. Instead, he has chosen to go and play for Middlesbrough.

It is important to note, regardless of what one might think of those running the club, that PNE did what they could to bring the 21-year-old back. They offered the same money as Middlesbrough which was deemed acceptable by parent club Aston Villa and so it was down to Archer to make his choice. In fairness, most connected to PNE would have thought it put them in a strong position, from the outside all signs pointed to the England U21 international enjoying his time in PR1. His brother’s interview in this newspaper only seemed to echo that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, the move did not materialise. Is it disappointing? Absolutely, as is every occasion where PNE do not get a target they go for. Is it the end of the world? Absolutely not.

Preston North End's Emil Riis awaits treatment after colliding with an advertising board

There is nothing to say that Cameron Archer would have come back to PNE and scored again, he did only score seven goals in his half season at Deepdale. For comparison Ched Evans has six in his last seven games.

That is not a comparison between the two in their abilities or game but it shows that goals can be found, at a similar quantity to Archer, from other sources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bear in mind too that Archer has played less than 100 minutes over the last four months, he will need time to get back up to speed. It could take a minute, it could take 10 games, we do not know – but there was no guarantee that Archer would have solved all of life’s problems.

In fact, PNE do not need Cameron Archer, although he is a quality player. North End need goals, that is their issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where they find their goals is irrelevant as long as they get them. They could sign a centre half for all I care as long as he’s able to get into double figures for goals between now and the end of the season and decide games with individual moments.

In the last 24 hours since Ryan Lowe spoke about missing out on Cameron Archer the Lilywhites have been linked with two more strikers, they are not the first nor will they be the last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PNE just need a reliable source of goals in, the sooner the better, but before the end of the transfer window to give them the best chance possible of making the top six.

And although Lowe believes that it comes before getting a right wing back in, my opinion would be that both are entirely necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Emil Riis is out long term, as his knee brace and crutches do suggest, they now need two strikers in.

Is that all? Probably not, but we do have to be somewhat realistic and hoping for three in, at least for some, will be a stretch.

Advertisement Hide Ad