Preston North End did not heed Ryan Lowe's warning before 'calamity' against Huddersfield Town

Greg Cunningham had put North End in the lead before half time, with Ryan Lowe warning his side at half time not to allow their visitors a way back into the game.

Instead however, and in the spirit of giving, they gifted the Yorkshire side – who are rock bottom of the Championship even after the victory at Deepdale – an equaliser through slack defending as Jordan Rhodes made it 1-1, and did the same again as Kaine Kessler Hayden completed the turnaround.

Lowe said: “I'm disappointed when you lose a game of football in the manner we did. Two soft goals.

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe

"I don't think we played that well to be fair, in the first half we weren't quite at it but find ourselves 1-0 up. We had a couple of half chances.

"I said to the group at half time not to give them an inch because they will take a mile because they are fighting for their lives down at the bottom.

"They've still got some good footballer and they play the right way but low and behold we give them two chances to score two goals and then can't come back for it.”

PNE were far too open as Huddersfield came down their right to net the equaliser, with a cross running all the way across the face of goal for the winner.

Rather than a Championship game, Lowe likened it to Sunday League stuff.

He said: “I'm disappointed, they're two goals that if you saw them on a pitch on a Sunday morning - from our aspect - it's a calamity. We can't allow that to happen.

"You can't gift two goals the way that we did, one ball up the pitch for one and a misjudgement and error, and he pulls it back for a free shot on the six yard box or just outside it.

"For the second to win it, it's a ball fired across the box and it should be dealt with but it's not. The cross should be stopped as well, it comes from just inside their half.

