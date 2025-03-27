Billy Davies | Getty Images

The Scot has managed Motherwell, Preston North End, Derby County and Nottingham Forest

Former Preston North End boss Billy Davies has confirmed his involvement with plans to buy a football club.

The Scot last managed in 2014 at Nottingham Forest, with whom he had two stints. He guided PNE to the Championship play-offs in successive seasons before moving to Derby County in 2006 - who went on to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Davies started his managerial career at Motherwell. He has made clear in recent months, across various media interviews, his ambition to return to the dugout. Now, though, the 60-year-old has explained he is assisting investors with their takeover plans - both in the UK and overseas.

Davies took Preston to the brink of the Premier League via the play-offs in May 2005 but lost in the final to West Ham. | LEP

"We are now partnering up, myself, the management company - Superior Sports Management - and Lee Doyle... with a Swiss investment fund,” said Davies to SNN Sports. “We are also partnering up with, if you like, some A-Listers from America, in the music and film industry, that want to invest in clubs.

“We've also got other big investors in America which have approached us in relation to trying to buy clubs in the UK and abroad. We are currently in partnership with these people - the A-Listers in the movie and music industry, and the Swiss investment fund. These guys who want to invest in clubs, they have come to us because what Lee will do is take care of all the administration for them.

“I cannot go into too much detail because of the NDAs signed. I can tell you we are making great progress. They have approached me to get involved in the structuring of a club. The one thing I will say is I have been very fortunate at Motherwell, to deal with John Boyle and Pat Nevin.

“I then went to Preston and dealt with one chairman called Derek Shaw. I had a wonderful experience at Derby with six owners all fighting against each other, pulling in different directions. I then go to Nottingham Forest where there is a transfer acquisitions committee and a chairman that admitted, because of bad advisers, probably messing up that opportunity of promotion.

“You then go to a billionaire owner the second time. We've now got these investors coming to us. They are asking me to get involved in the structuring of a football club from top to bottom, putting everything in place. As I say, we are now making great progress in a number of different areas."