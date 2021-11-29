Preston North End defender's 'dinnertime' joke in response to Nottingham Forest striker

After PNE were beaten 3-0 by Forest at the City Ground before the international break, footage emerged of Taylor doing a ‘crying’ motion to Storey doing the game.

That did the rounds heavily on social media, with Taylor later explaining his actions on a football podcast.

Taylor claimed Storey had complained a couple of times about being stepped on by him to the referee, which led to the crying actions.

Preston North End defender Jordan Storey challenges Nottingham Forest's Lyle Taylor Pic: Getty Images

Centre-half Storey stayed quiet on the matter until giving it a mention in PNE’s official match day programme for the Fulham game.

He featured in the ‘Dream Dinner Party’ section where a player is asked to choose five guests he’d invite for dinner.

Storey chose Tyson Fury, Mike Tyson, Sir David Attenborough, actor Sacha Baron Cohen and Taylor!

His explanation for why the Forest man got an invite, Storey wrote: “He was my idol growing up and a true legend of the game.”

Jordan Storey's ideal dinner party guests in the PNE's match day programme

Storey had come on as a substitute in the Forest game after Patrick Bauer pulled up with an injury early on.

Before that the 24-year-old had enjoyed an unbroken run of starts in the team stretching back to February.

After the derby defeat at Blackpool, Storey dropped down to the bench.

For last Tuesday’s win at Middlesbrough he didn’t make the match day squad but was restored to the bench for Fulham’s visit.

Storey was needed in the 53rd minute when injury forced Tom Barkhuizen to limp off.

Sepp van den Berg moved to the wing-back slot vacated by Barkhuizen, with Storey on the right hand side of the back three –joining Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes.

Storey did well after coming on and earned some praise from Frankie McAvoy.

PNE head coach McAvoy said: “I want to make special mention of Jordan because I thought he did well.

“He took a bit of stick when we put him on in the middle against Forest and we conceded three goals.

“Jordan has been in the team, then he found himself out of the team and on the bench, then out of the squad.

“But he got back on the bench against Fulham and took his opportunity when Tom Barkhuizen had to go off injured.”