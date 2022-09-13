Preston North End defender wants to set new Championship record for clean sheets

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe celebrates at the end of the match with Jordan Storey after a clean sheet and win at Luton Town.

The current record for the golden glove, not clean sheets in general, is 25 set by Dorus De Vries for Swansea City and North End’s best comes with Carlo Nash, which was set in 2006.

North End set a new record for the Championship as they went seven games without conceding to start the season and were just one away from setting a new record in English football, that set by Portsmouth 100 years ago in the third tier.

PNE goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has already won the golden glove award, for the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in the division, in 2021 when on loan at Swansea as he managed 20 shutouts.

Storey, who has been involved in every league clean sheet this season, is not settling for just a good start defensively.

He said: “It was a great achievement to get seven clean sheets in a row but we want to get as many clean sheets as we can this season.

"I was speaking to the boys and I don't know what the record is in the league, but the way we've gone about it in the first seven games, there's no reason why we can't keep pushing and set goals like that.”

PNE had a brief break at the weekend as all football was cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, their trip to Bristol City postponed.

Storey was glad for a bit of respite, after nine games in 28 days.

He said: "It was nice, with the hectic schedule and them cramming in so many extra games because of the World Cup, it's been nice to have an extra day off.

“There have been a lot of crowded fixtures, August in particular was just mayhem, really. The boys have been happy with an extra day off. I can't lie, I was feeling it.

"To fit that many games into a normal schedule, it wouldn't happen if it wasn't for the World Cup.