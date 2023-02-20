Preston North End defender still waiting for talks on a new deal but declares his love for the club

Cunningham signed a two-year deal in April 2021 and has gone on to make 47 appearances for the Lilywhites, 19 of those coming this season.

The Irishman has started the last two games and is seen as a very important figure in the dressing room due to his attitude, leadership and professionalism.

But as things stand, Cunningham does not know where his future lies and he admits that it can play on his mind.

Preston North End's Greg Cunningham looks on

Speaking to the Lancashire Post, he said: “There's been nothing at the minute. It's one for me where I'm fully focused on playing football. I have an agent who sorts all of that stuff, I don't get distracted with that.

"I just focus on showing up for training and being as professional as I can then when it comes to a matchday, putting in a performance when called upon. That's where I'm at.

"I hope that all of that will take care of itself in due time, I'd be lying if I said it doesn't half play on your mind when you get to this time of year with it up in the summer.

"That's sort of why I have to focus more on doing the day to day bits properly and allowing everything to run its course.”

The 32-year-old is in his second spell at the club, having initially signed on a free transfer from Bristol City in 2015 as PNE were promoted to the Championship. He stayed at Deepdale for three years before a move to Cardiff City who were in the Premier League at the time, before re-joining North End from the Bluebirds on loan in January 2021, making the deal permanent shortly after on a short term deal, extending soon after.

Despite being a proud Irishman, PNE’s no.3 sees Preston as his home away from home and does not shy away from talking about his love for the club.

“I've always said it, this is my second stint and I loved it the first time and I love it this time again,” he said.