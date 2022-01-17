Preston North End defender on the radar of Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Ipswich

Sheffield Wednesday have expressed their interest and it is believed that Sunderland and Ipswich have enquired too.

As yet, no offer which covers a suitable portion of Storey's wages has been made.

If North End let any senior player go out on loan, they want a decent contribution made towards the wages.

Preston North End defender Jordan Storey

That contribution in turn could be used to help PNE finance moves of their own in the January transfer window.

At the moment they have 29 senior players at the club, with them keen to reduce the numbers and get the wage bill down.

Storey, 24, has recently dropped out of favour at Deepdale.

From mid-February last year until October, he enjoyed an unbroken run of 35 league and cup starts in the PNE defence.

Since the derby defeat at Blackpool, Storey has started once and come off the bench twice.

He's only made the bench in one of Ryan Lowe's four games in charge to date. So a run of first-team football elsewhere for the remainder of the season would suit player and club,

In September, Storey signed a new three-year contract with North End which ties him to the club until the summer of 2025.