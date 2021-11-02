Preston North End defender makes loan switch to Bamber Bridge

The 18-year-old left-back moves to Brig on a youth loan until December 4, with him joining PNE team-mate Joe Rodwell-Grant at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Scotland Under-19s international Coulton signed in time to join Jamie Milligan's squad ahead of their game against Whitby Town on Tuesday night.

Leyland based Coulton came through North End's academy and signed his first professional contract in the summer after a successful scholarship.

Preston North End defender Lewis Coulton (pic courtesy of Ian Robinson/PNE)