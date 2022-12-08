The Scot was due to be out of contract in the summer but instead has his future tied down at PNE until at least 2025.

He has been a key figure in Ryan Lowe’s side this season and has arguably been North End’s player of the season so far.

Lindsay has played 19 times so far this campaign and the 27-year-old has made 47 appearance for PNE so far across a six month loan spell and one-and-a-half years as a permanent signing.

Liam Lindsay signs new two-and-a-half-year deal at PNE. Credit: PNEFC/Ian Robinson

Speaking about the new contract, Lindsay said: "I'm delighted, it's good to get it done. It was quite straightforward really. I'm happy it's done now. It's basically been a week, he told me the week before and the next week it was done so I'm happy.

“It's a bit of stability. I've said that I've never been in the last year of my contract so it's all been a bit of a new experience but that's done now and I'm happy to get it done.

"You never know with football, anything can happen, but I was confident that I'd done enough to earn a new deal and it's happened now.

"There have been ups and downs but that's football. We're at a good part now and hopefully I can build up on that.”

Lindsay has been keen for Lowe this season, the North End boss having a word with the former Stoke City man in the summer to help rediscover his form.

Lowe was happy to see his efforts on the pitch rewarded off it.

He said: "I'm massively pleased for him. I always say to the group do good by me as the manager and I'll do good by you and the football club will too.

"When you have an asset in Liam Lindsay and what he's done this year, he's been phenomenal. I think a lot of people had written him off before we came through the door, along with Jordan Storey, but it just shows what a bit of coaching can do and a bit of belief - and an arm round the shoulder too, I must say.

