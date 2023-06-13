Preston North End defender Jordan Storey linked with move to Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday

Storey spent six months on loan with the Owls at the end of the 2021/22 season, losing out in the play-off semi finals to Sunderland, playing in both games.

At the time of the move, PNE had Sept van den Berg on loan from Liverpool, occupying the right centre back role of the back three in PR1. Storey was having to bide his time on the bench and by loaning him out to the Owls, Preston were able to help finance the deal that saw Cameron Archer join the club on loan from Aston Villa.

Last season, however, the 25-year-old was a key player for North End, nailing down a starting spot in pre-season and turning in some top performances as the Lilywhites began the campaign with a string of clean sheets.

Preston North End's Jordan Storey

Statistically, he was one of the best defenders in the division for the early part of the season and he went on to play 47 times in all competitions for Ryan Lowe.

Aside from just a couple of occasions towards the end of the season where his form faltered slightly, leading to a couple of early withdrawals at Hull City and Swansea City, Lowe kept his faith in his no.14, who joined the club in 2018.

Storey still has two years left on his deal at Deepdale – a four-year-deal he signed in 2021 - but according to reports in Yorkshire from YorkshireLive, the newly promoted side are keen to add him to their ranks.

PNE are in the driving seat when it comes to the deal, they have good time left on Storey’s contract and he’s played an important role in their side. He has the game time he would require at North End and has proved he’s up to the level. He made the most appearances and played the most minutes of any outfield player at the club last season.