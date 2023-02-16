Preston North End defender happy to be back at it ahead of Hull City trip

Cunningham came back into the North End side on Wednesday night, starting in the middle of the back three in a 1-1 draw against Luton Town.

It was the 32-year-old’s first start since Boxing Day, having started 13 of PNE’s games so far this season, picking up results in eight of those games – including a winning goal in a 1-0 win over the Huddersfield Town earlier in the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He now has a chance to stake a claim in the side for the upcoming games, starting with Hull City on Saturday. Cunningham spoke to the Lancashire Post about the season so far, having to be patient and the trip to Hull.

Preston North End's Greg Cunningham thanks the fans

How do you reflect on the season so far?

“From a personal point of view, I've played a few games now which I'm quite positive with. As a player you always want to play as much as you can. There have been ups and downs like there is every season in football. Nothing is ever plain sailing so it's one of those where when the times are going good you have to enjoy them and try and maximise them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When the chips are down or you're not getting the rub of the green, that's when you have to come together and make sure we're all pulling in the right direction to get out of any slumps. We're six points off the play-offs, it's still very tight and we've got some competitive games coming up to get some points and edge our way closer to those play-off positions.”

It is a given that you will be professional amongst the group and give your all but as a player, when you’re not involved as much as you would like for long periods, can that sometimes be difficult to keep up?

“As you get older you understand both sides of it. From me as a player, I want to be playing every single game and I feel like I can do that job. On the flip side the manager has to go and pick the team and he's got a tough job on that front.

"When you're out of the team you have to work even harder to showcase what you can do so you remain in his thoughts and when the time comes, you're in a position to feel fit and ready to show what you can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you're not in the team, of course it's frustrating, we all want to play, but there's going to be times where you have to knuckle down whether you agree with it or not, so that when the time comes you prove your case and stay in the team.”

You go to Hull City this weekend which will be different test to Burnley and Luton in your last few games, won’t it?

“This season more than any is proving that it's very unpredictable, everyone is beating everyone. It is a game that by no means we are taking lightly.