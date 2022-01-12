Preston North End defender Greg Cunningham reveals his new year resolution

The left-sided defender made his first appearance under Ryan Lowe in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City.

Cunningham was not a regular starter under Lowe’s predecessor Frankie McAvoy so is hoping for more fortune after the change at the helm.

The 30-year-old started in the back three in Wales against a Cardiff outfit he left to rejoin PNE nearly a year ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End defender Greg Cunningham challenges Cardiff’s Isaak Davies

“The last few months were hugely frustrating,” Cunningham told the Lancashire Post.

“It is one of those where I know what I can do but it is up to the manager in charge to pick the team he sees fit, whether I agree with that or not.

“I have to stay professional, work as hard as I can, the opportunities probably didn’t come as much as I thought they would have over the last few months but that is football I suppose.

“That time is over now, we have a new set-up under the gaffer here, so in a way it is a fresh start for everyone to showcase what they are about.

“Hopefully there will be more game time for me as the season goes on.

“I want to be playing every week but I understand the boys who have been playing have done really well.

“I had to bide my time a bit at times and when I came into the team, I have given everything.

“That is way it has gone over the last few months really, I can only say I have been frustrated but at the same time, that is football.

“You have to stay positive, stay confident in your own ability and when the time comes, express yourself and carry out the gaffer’s orders.

“Things change quickly in football, we are all in this together. Whatever team he goes with, you have to get on with it.

“If you aren’t disappointed at not playing, there is probably something wrong.

“There is still fire and desire in me to show what I can do, help this club to get further up the table.”

PNE start a busy spell when they host Birmingham City at Deepdale on Saturday.

Then it is Sheffield United next Tuesday, Swansea away a week on Saturday, before a midweek trip to West Bromwich Albion.

Said Cunningham: “There are a lot of games in January, a lot of Tuesday-Saturday.

“It was stop-start for a bit with Covid and the training ground being shut, hopefully we have seen the back of that.