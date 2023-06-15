Cunningham’s new deal will keep him at the club until at least December 31, with clauses included that could take the contract through until June 30 2024, linked to his fitness and availability.

The 32-year-old is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a serious hamstring injury that he suffered in March, with the Irishman already shown to be back on the grass at Euxton running.

“I’m delighted. I’ve said it time and time again, I feel at home here,” Cunningham said.

PNE defender Greg Cunningham has signed a new deal at the club. Credit: PNEFC/Ian Robinson

“It’s where I’ve enjoyed my football the most and I’m happy that the journey continues with this club.

“I’d been enjoying my football and everything before the injury, so I’m very happy to be here and extend my stay.

“I feel strong. I’m getting fitter now, I’ve been in the last few days and I’ve been in a couple of weeks before everyone else just to finalise the latter stages and be ready to go for pre-season day one.

“I feel like I’ll be ready to go. Everything’s gone very well over the summer rehab wise.”

A long time favourite in PR1, Cunningham has played 172 times for North End since joining the club on a free transfer from Bristol City in 2015.

The left sided defender departed to taste the Premier League with Cardiff City before eventually rejoining the club on loan back in January 2021, making the move permanent shortly after.

He was often used on the left side of the back three last season for Ryan Lowe, or even in the centre, and was a dependable figure both on and off the pitch, with the PNE boss praising his attitude.

Cunningham made 24 appearances last term and Lowe wants to see him bounce back from his injury setback.

He said: “Greg’s obviously been brilliant for the club during two spells.

“He was unfortunate to get injured because he was playing good football, but he’s got himself a short-term deal now and a chance to earn a longer deal, so we’re really pleased he’s signed the contract.

“He had a good run of games in the team last season and did fantastically well. The injury was really disappointing because he was in good form and we want to get him back into that form.

