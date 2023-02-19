Preston North End defender felt Hull City result was another one to build on

The Irishman admitted North End were not at their best during the first 45 minutes but was pleased with how they were able to rally in the second half to have a period on top and push for a goal during the second half.

Preston have struggled for form of late but have been able to string back to back results together following up a draw against Luton Town in midweek.

That result was quick to come to the mind of Cunningham, who knows the importance of backing games up in the Championship.

Preston North End's Andrew Hughes receives treatment alongside Greg Cunningha, Freddie Woodman and referee Sam Allison

He said: “It was important for us to build on the result in the week against Luton and I think we did that. It isn't an easy place to come under new management.

"They play some decent stuff and we came here with a game plan, we're probably a little bit disappointed with how we played in the first half but got to grips with it in the second half and were probably a bit unlucky not to go away with the three points at the end.

"It's a clean sheet, it's back to being defensively solid, another point away from home and we'll try to tot up as many as we can. We knew it wasn't going to be an easy game but also away from home be hard to break down, as well as showing what we're capable of doing.

"At times in the first half we showed that but I felt we were a little bit sloppy. In the second half we shored things up and the gaffer made a few changes that might have sparked things a little bit. We've gone I felt to kind of control the game and be on the front foot both in and out of possession.

"We've had a couple of chances there and if they go in we go back down the road happy, 1-0 up. We'll take that point and move forward.

“We were closer to it in the second half definitely, the first half was a bit sloppy of us and uncharacteristic of where we want to be. In the second half we were on the front foot, more aggressive, more tenacious, really took it to Hull. We played a lot better in the second half.”

Cunningham started the game as the middle centre back in a back three and ended up on the left side, with three different combinations of defences used by Ryan Lowe during the match.

Andrew Hughes had to be withdrawn due to injury and Jordan Storey was subbed off at half time.

But that was a lesson, according to Cunningham, that every member of the squad needs to be at their best at all times so they’re ready to step up when called upon.

He said: “Hughesy has gone off before half time, Liam's come on in the centre and I've nipped back across there to the left. Bambo then came on for the second half.

"It's important that boys are ready when they're called upon seeing as there have been some changes forced through injury and other changes tactically.