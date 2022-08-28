Preston North End defender feels they played into Cardiff City's hands

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PNE were second best on the day and were fortunate to come away with a point.

Lindsay however was a start performer at the back, North End’s defensive efforts one of the only plus points for them from the contest.

They extended their run to six straight league clean sheets and are the only side in the top four divisions in England to have that record.

Preston North End's Liam Lindsay during the pre-match warm-up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PNE were again without a goal though, having scored just once, in spectacular fashion, in their opening six in the league.

Lindsay feels the goals will come but admits North End were not on their game on Saturday.

He said: “It wasn't good enough on our part, there were too many turnovers and we didn't have a rhythm in the game.

"We played into their hands really, one positive was that we got a clean sheet and we got a point. That's what we can take from it.

"It's just a matter of time, I know I keep saying it but it is. Six clean sheets is an amazing stat at the minute so we need to keep that going and hopefully at the top of the pitch we get the goals.

"It's not just the defence, the whole team gets credit for it. We probably get a little more credit for it because we're defenders but the whole team chip in. It's just the other part, and us defenders can help as well, we can chip in with goals from corners, but it'll come.

"Hopefully Troy [Parrott], Ched [Evans] or Emil [Riis] will get a goal and that will kickstart their season. It'll come soon.”

Lindsay is still pleased with the start that PNE have had, them sitting in 10th in the table, four points off the top and one of only two unbeaten sides in the division, with Rotherham United.

That has largely been down to the excellent work put in by the back three and goalkeeper.

Alongside Lindsay has been Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes, Freddie Woodman in goal and for the last game Greg Cunningham came in for Hughes.

Everything seems to have fallen into place nicely for the PNE backline.

Lindsay said: “It's been good overall. In this game we should have been much better, everyone knows that, it just didn't click today and that can happen. But if you look at the other games we played really well and we're just missing that goal.

“You have your units within the team, I have Ben [Whiteman] in front of me who is not in my unit but he helps us a lot. You can say there are teams within the team but there's an argument that there is not too.

“I don't know if something has just clicked but it has been pretty comfortable, minus Saturday, and we've bonded really well off the pitch. I think that's the main thing, bonding off the pitch, the rest then clicks on.