Preston North End defender believes wins aren't far away as they prepare for Sheffield United

North End welcome the league leaders to Deepdale on Saturday, 3pm, looking for their third win of the season.

They have not looked a side likely to be beaten in the early goings of the campaign, though at times they have not looked much like a side likely to win. Their bigeest issue so far has been scoring goals, three in their first nine league matches, but on the flipside have conceded just twice.

In some games they have done everything but win, everything but score, and Hughes is conifdence the tide will change soon.

Preston North End defender Andrew Hughes in action at Deepdale.

He said: “I think it's been like that since the opening game. We've played some really good stuff and arguably put in some of the best performances under the gaffer this year, that's just been the missing piece.

"It's just getting a goal or two to get us over the line for the three points. We just need to be clinical, we just need to pick the correct pass in the right areas.

"I definitely think it will come, we create a lot of chances. Hopefully with confidence it will come.”

The Blades will be make the trip to Lancashire full of confidence, particularly after securing a 1-0 win in midweek. Paul Heckingbottom’s side have lost just once this season, on the opening day to Watford.

A good crowd is expected for Saturday’s game and that is something Hughes is relishing.

He said: “They're the games you want to play in, it's back at Deepdale so hopefully the fans will be back in full voice. I look forward to it, we know what they're about but at the end of the day it's about how we play.

"We definitely want to take the game to them at the weekend, we're not just going to sit back and let them dictate the play.

"I'm looking forward to the game so we'll see how it pans out. The atmosphere on Tuesday was electric so hopefully we can repeat that.

“I do think it's important to get a result on the final game before the break. It's important to keep the momentum going as well.

"Birmingham was a bit of a kick in the teeth but there was a good response against Burnley. Hopefully we can pick up the result on Saturday.”

Hughes made his return to action in midweek, coming off the bench against Burnley.

He had been absent since picking up a shoulder injury against Watford last month and made an impact despite coming in at centre back. As can be expected with the 30-year-old, he was driving forward on the ball out fo the defence but admitted it was a tough match to get used to.

He said: “It was more a case of them being on the front foot for most of the game so I needed to come on and do my job and stop them scoring again.