Preston North End defender Bambo Diaby signs new deal

The 24-year-old was previously on a short term deal that expired this summer having been training with the club since the turn of the year.

The former Barnsley man was banned from football for two years but got his chance to get back into the game with the Lilywhites and has not looked back since.

He played seven times for the Lilywhites and was generally seen as a back up to either Sepp van den Berg on the right of the back three or Patrick Bauer in the centre.

Bambo Diaby celebrates a PNE win.

In his first start for the club he secured three points and a clean sheet, at home to Bournemouth.

He has emerged as a favourite amongst the fans for his enthusiastic style as well as his

Diaby’s deal had been tied up previous to the announcement but the club were waiting on him being back in the country after some time abroad to finalise it.

Speaking to the PNE website, Diaby said: “Of course I wanted to stay here. I said this when the manager was talking to me, he wanted me here and all the fans have supported me since the first day so it was easy to make the decision to stay here because we want to do something big.

“I like to work with him [Ryan Lowe]. I tell him I like to work with him because I have so much passion, and he knows a lot about football and I want to learn with him.

"I believe in this team, I believe in the manager, I believe in myself of course. I think if everyone can do what we need to do and everyone can do a good job, we can make something good and have a good season.”

It is not the only new contract that PNE have sorted however, with John Lucas joining as their new head of physical performance. Formerly of Salford City, Lucas has worked with manager Ryan Lowe at both Bury and Plymouth Argyle.

North End recently announced fitness and conditioning coach Tom Little had departed to join Sheffield United, with Lucas now in as his replacement.

Speaking to the PNE website about the move, Lucas said: “I’m really excited. Obviously it’s really good to be at such a big football club, a very historic football club with a great infrastructure.