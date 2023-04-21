Preston North End defender Bambo Diaby given retrospective ban after Swansea City melee

Both sets of players and staff came together in a heated exchange that started with PNE manager Ryan Lowe and substituted Swans midfielder Joe Allen, both shown red cards once referee Oli Langford got some control of the game again.

It means Diaby will miss Saturday’s Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers and the remainder of the regular season, also either the first leg of the play-offs should North End make the top six, or the first game of next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An FA statement, it read: "Preston North End’s Bambo Diaby has been suspended for four matches following an incident in the 89th minute of their EFL Championship game against Swansea City on Wednesday 19 April.

Preston North End's Bambo Diaby during the game at Swansea

"The defender’s behaviour was not seen by the match officials at the time, but it was caught on camera, and he subsequently admitted that it constitutes violent conduct.

"Bambo Diaby contested that the standard sanction was excessive but this was dismissed by an independent Regulatory Commission."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad