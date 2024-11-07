The Black Cats were backed by a sold out away end at Deepdale, as Paul Heckingbottom’s side went toe-to-toe with the league leaders - but ultimately had to settle for a 0-0 draw. It was the second meeting this season, between the two clubs in Lancashire. Back in early August, PNE beat Sunderland 2-0 in the Carabao Cup. This time, though both defences came out on top in an entertaining goalless draw.