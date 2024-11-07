20 photos of the Preston North End faithful as 18,064 inside Deepdale for Sunderland clash - gallery

By George Hodgson
Published 7th Nov 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 16:10 BST

It finished 0-0 at Deepdale between PNE and Sunderland

More than 18 thousand supporters fought through severe city centre traffic to attend Preston North End versus Sunderland on Wednesday night.

The Black Cats were backed by a sold out away end at Deepdale, as Paul Heckingbottom’s side went toe-to-toe with the league leaders - but ultimately had to settle for a 0-0 draw. It was the second meeting this season, between the two clubs in Lancashire. Back in early August, PNE beat Sunderland 2-0 in the Carabao Cup. This time, though both defences came out on top in an entertaining goalless draw.

Here is our fan gallery from Deepdale, courtesy of Camera Sport!

