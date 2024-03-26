Lewis Leigh challenges

Crewe Alexandra manager Lee Bell has hailed Lewis Leigh's attitude while on loan from Preston North End.

In early January, the League Two side swooped in for Leigh - who had been impressing on loan at Bromley, in the National League. Since the step up one division, game time has been somewhat hard to come by for the 20-year-old.

But, his first start came last weekend, in a 1-1 home draw with AFC Wimbledon. The result left the Railwaymen in fifth spot, five points adrift of third placed Wrexham. Leigh had made nine substitute appearances, prior to his start - Crewe's boss felt the midfielder took his opportunity.

"I was really impressed with Lewis," said Bell." His attitude has been excellent. He’s bought into the group ethos and he has been exceptional in training. He’s been mature and brilliant with the other players, it would have been easy to go the other way. His attitude will take the lad a long way in his career - because you can see the obvious technical attributes too. I thought he played well and, hopefully, with more minutes under his belt, he can do even better."

Leigh also spoke to the media, after the share of the spoils. There was a hint of frustration at his lack of starts for Crewe, but now the 20-year-old is fully focused on the run-in. With the Alex involved in the promotion race, Leigh is keen to finish the season with success.

"I was happy with my performance, to be fair," said Leigh. "It was my first start for the club and I've been raring to go for a while now, so I was just happy to get it over with. I have had to wait, but I was ready when I was called upon. So, I've just got to keep fit away from football and I felt good out there.

