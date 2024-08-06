Preston North End chairman Craig Hemmings | PNEFC

A further £1.8million has been invested into Preston North End, according to figures on Companies House.

Released on August 5, documents show that the Lilywhites received another financial injection on July 11 - following investments of £1.1m in May and £800,000 in April. The statement of capital, via allotment of shares, can be viewed online.

Chairman Craig Hemmings and the family pump in money in the same way as his late father, Trevor. Shares do not count as debt, unlike cash payments. And a premium of £1,001 per share is paid, with this the third investment of the calendar year.

In the second half of 2023, North End received financial support in December, November, October and September. As per the club's accounts for 2022/23, £10.6m was received from Grovemoor Limited. £8.5m more, in interest free loans, has been invested since the year end.